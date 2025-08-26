High Wheelers Host Rival Oakland Ballers as Playoff Push Heats Up

Published on August 25, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Just two homestands remain in the inaugural season at Bryant Field, and the High Wheelers are only two games out of the playoff picture.

Playoff push is HERE!

Your High Wheelers are only 2 games back -and every game this week counts. Every fan makes a difference, and we need YOU at Bryant Field to help push us into the playoffs!

Don't miss the Bay vs Buttes Showdown - Aug 26th-31st!

Six nights of thrilling baseball + epic promos  ' perfect for families, friends & fans!

Theme Nights Lineup:

Tue, Aug 26 - Back to School Night - $2 GA Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Beer (presented by Nor-Cal Siders)

Wed, Aug 27 - Military Appreciation - FREE for Military + First Responders w/ ID

Thu, Aug 28 - Thirsty Thursday / Aug-toberfest - Beer specials + Jersey Auction

Fri, Aug 29 - Fireworks Friday - Postgame fireworks presented by VALCO

Sat, Aug 30 - Autograph Night - 1st 200 fans get signed balls + 1 lucky fan wins a signed bat

Sun, Aug 31 - Family Night - Kids run the bases after the game

Grab your tickets now - bring the crew & make memories!







