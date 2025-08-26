High Wheelers Host Rival Oakland Ballers as Playoff Push Heats Up
Published on August 25, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)
Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers News Release
Just two homestands remain in the inaugural season at Bryant Field, and the High Wheelers are only two games out of the playoff picture.
Playoff push is HERE!
Your High Wheelers are only 2 games back -and every game this week counts. Every fan makes a difference, and we need YOU at Bryant Field to help push us into the playoffs!
Don't miss the Bay vs Buttes Showdown - Aug 26th-31st!
Six nights of thrilling baseball + epic promos ' perfect for families, friends & fans!
Theme Nights Lineup:
Tue, Aug 26 - Back to School Night - $2 GA Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Beer (presented by Nor-Cal Siders)
Wed, Aug 27 - Military Appreciation - FREE for Military + First Responders w/ ID
Thu, Aug 28 - Thirsty Thursday / Aug-toberfest - Beer specials + Jersey Auction
Fri, Aug 29 - Fireworks Friday - Postgame fireworks presented by VALCO
Sat, Aug 30 - Autograph Night - 1st 200 fans get signed balls + 1 lucky fan wins a signed bat
Sun, Aug 31 - Family Night - Kids run the bases after the game
Grab your tickets now - bring the crew & make memories!
Pioneer League Stories from August 25, 2025
- High Wheelers Host Rival Oakland Ballers as Playoff Push Heats Up - Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers
- Santos Plays Hero as Ballers Walk off Hawks Again - Oakland Ballers
- Hawks Stumble at Oakland - Boise Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers Stories
- High Wheelers Host Rival Oakland Ballers as Playoff Push Heats Up
- A Week of Rivalry Baseball + Big Fun at Bryant Field
- Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
- High Wheelers and Bishops Pumpkin Farm Team Up
- Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers' RHP Brandon McPherson Signs with Houston Astros