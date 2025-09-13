Thank You, Yuba-Sutter

Our Inaugural Season Is Done, and the High Wheelers Are Just Getting Started.

Dear High Wheelers Fans,

We're still buzzing from a truly unforgettable inaugural season, and it's all thanks to you.

Your passion brought life to Bryant Field this summer. You turned every Fireworks Friday into a community event, and your cheers fueled us through every pitch, keeping us in the running for playoffs all the way until the last games of the season. We couldn't have done it without you, and we're so grateful for the energy and support you showed all season long.

This is a special team, from the players on the field to the staff and host families who make it all possible. And it's an even more special community, and we believe this is just the beginning of what we can build together.

Even with the season over, there's still a lot happening at Bryant Field. Join us for movies in the park and other family events throughout the offseason. We also have big plans for the 2026 season, and you won't want to miss a single moment.

To stay up to date on all offseason events and be the first to know about ticket news for 2026, be sure to visit our website and follow us on Instagram and/or Facebook. We'll see you at the ballpark again before you know it!

With Gratitude, The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers







