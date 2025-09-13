Chukars Erase Early Deficit in Game 1 Victory Friday

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads got off to an ideal start to their First-Round postseason series with the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Missoula offense tallied runs in 3 of the first 4 innings jumping to the lead. The Chukars pitching staff held things scoreless from this point however ensuring the lead did not get out of hand. One rally in the top of the 6th then turned this contest at Allegiance Field on its head.

After being held off the board in the first 5 innings of the game, Idaho Falls mounted a threat in the top of the 6th. With a pair of errors playing a role, the Chukars pushed 5 runs across the plate to take their first lead at 5-4. The PaddleHeads never found a counter punch to this push of success having been held scoreless in the final 5 innings of the ballgame. This allowed the Chukars to earn a 6-4 victory in Game 1 of the Pioneer League Postseason Series. Idaho Falls is now 1 win away from an appearance in the PBL Championship Series.

After a quiet first inning, Carlos Perez began a run of early success for the PaddleHeads offense in the bottom of the 2nd. The Catcher drew first blood with a single up the middle in the frame to bring home a pair of runs. Chukars Starter Gary Grosjean did limit the damage by inducing a double play ball in the inning to stop the bleeding. Perez was heard from again a few innings later.

Consecutive doubles from Adam Fogel, and Colin Gordon did more damage in the bottom of the 3rd with 2 outs. Fogel scored on a 2-bagger off the bat of Gordon in the inning to give Missoula a 3-0 advantage. Both men were quiet from this point on however in 1-for-5 performances.

Grosjean also stranded 3 men on the bases in the frame as the Chukars stayed within striking distance.

Perez did the last damage against the Idaho Falls starter in the bottom of the 4th inning with a long home run down the left field line. The 2nd year PaddleHeads had a solid night at the plate in the loss finishing 3-for-5. The winds shifted drastically in the game in the top of the 6th.

A solo home run from Trevor Rodgers in the top of the 6th began a 5-run rally vaulting the Chukars to a lead in the blink of an eye. All 9 men in the order would jump into the batters box in

the rally. After Rodgers got things started, the next 3 men reached loading the bases. An error then allowed Idaho Falls to inch closer with 2 more runs coming home. A 2nd error in the inning with 2-outs eventually allowed the Chukars to grab their first lead at 5-4. The PaddleHeads never were able to climb back to the lead.

A throwing error played a role in an insurance run scored by the visitors in the top of the 9th after a single from catcher Johnny Pappas. This allowed Idaho Falls to take a 2 run lead to the home half of the final frame. The Southern California native was a key contributor in the Game 1 win finishing 3-for-5. One arm in the Chukars bullpen then held the line down the stretch.

Grosjean got Idaho Falls through 7 innings on the mound allowing 4 runs while striking out 7 to earn the win in Game 1. The Truckee native did well to limit damage at times in the outing ensuring his club stayed within striking distance after falling behind early. A hard throwing southpaw then turned out the lights.

Nicolo Pinazzi picked up a 6-out save for his efforts over the final 2 innings of the ballgame. The native of Italy struck out 5 in those innings bringing his club to the finish line. Pinazzi also did well staying cool under pressure in the 9th.

Mike Rosario, and Roberto Pena reached base on a single, and walk to start off the bottom of the 9th. This turned Allegiance Field into a pressure cooker with the atmosphere from the fans playing a role. Pinazzi did not budge in the situation however, striking out the next 3 batters he faced to bring the game to an end. The Chukars will now look to finish things off in Game 2 of this series Saturday night to punch a ticket to the PBL Championship Series.

The PaddleHeads will have a chance to bounce back from Friday's defeat to force a winner take all Game 3 of this series which would be played on Sunday. A win for The Chukars punches their ticket to the next round. The other Round 1 matchup in the PBL Playoffs will head to a game 3 Saturday with the Ogden Raptors, and Oakland Ballers splitting the first 2 games of that series being played in the Bay Area.

Game 2 will get rolling on Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Be a part of playoff baseball in the Garden City and get your tickets at gopaddleheads.com. If you cannot head to the ballpark, listen in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







