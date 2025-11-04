PaddleHeads Announce Third Annual Turkey Curling Fundraiser

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to announce the return of their Third Annual Turkey Curling Fundraiser, taking place Saturday, November 15th from 6:00 - 8:30 PM at Glacier Ice Rink. The event is held in partnership with the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, Glacier Ice Rink, and the Missoula Curling Club, and proudly supports the Can the Cats Food Drive -- a long-standing community initiative that has helped families in need across Missoula and Bozeman for more than 26 years.

Can the Cats is a friendly annual competition between Missoula and Bozeman leading up to the Griz - Cat football game, where both communities race to raise the most food and money for their local food banks. The PaddleHeads have proudly contributed to the campaign for the last five years.

"The Missoula PaddleHeads help us kick off the holiday season with a turkey donation that supports our annual turkey day distribution," said Amy Allison, Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center. "In the month of November, we give out over 1,800 holiday meals during our one -day, drive-through turkey distribution."

Since becoming an independent organization, the Missoula PaddleHeads have donated over $50,000 worth of turkeys to support local families during the holidays. In addition, the Turkey Curling event itself raises over $11,000 annually in food and monetary donations for the Missoula Food Bank, making it one of the team's most impactful community traditions.

"Whether it's sliding frozen turkeys across the ice or collecting donations at the PaddleHeads Post for Can the Cats, our favorite baseball team shows up to nourish our community," said Allison.

For fans who are unable to attend the event but still want to support the Can the Cats effort, the PaddleHeads are once again making it easy to get involved. The PaddleHeads Post will serve as an official drop-off location for the third year in a row from November 10th through November 21st. Community members are asked to bring non-perishable food items to help support the Missoula Food Bank's ahead of the holiday season. As a thank - you, customers who donate three or more qualifying items will receive 15% off their purchase at the PaddleHeads Post. This offer is available in-store only and must be redeemed on the same day the donation is made.

How to Participate in Turkey Curling: To enter, fans are asked to donate $25 or $25 worth of non-perishable turkey dinner items (such as boxed stuffing, canned vegetables, instant potatoes, or gravy).

- The first 15 participants to sign up will receive a $25 PaddleHeads Post gift card.

- The winner will receive a PaddleHeads Game Day Experience Package, which includes: Contact: Riley Fox, Creative Content and Marketing Mgr. | 406.543.3300 | rfox@gopaddleheads.com

o Two tickets to a 2026 regular-season PaddleHeads home game (excluding fireworks nights)

o On-field access during pregame

o Additional exclusive fan experiences

Fans of all ages are welcome, and no curling experience is required. Members of the Missoula Curling Club will be onsite to guide participants and ensure a great experience on the ice. Fans can pre-register now by visiting the community tab at GoPaddleHeads.com.

The PaddleHeads are also actively seeking additional community partners and sponsors for the 2026 season.

Businesses interested in partnering with the team are encouraged to contact the PaddleHeads administrative offices during normal business hours at (406) 543-3300 to learn more about available opportunities.







