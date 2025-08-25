A Week of Rivalry Baseball + Big Fun at Bryant Field

The Oakland Ballers are back in town for Round 3 of Bay vs. Buttes - and with only 12 home games left, every pitch matters in the playoff race. You don't want to miss a single night:

Tuesday, Aug 26 - Back to School Night

Discounted tickets thanks to Nor-Cal Siders, a school choir anthem, and our Teacher of the Year throwing the first pitch!

Wednesday, Aug 27 - Military Appreciation Night

All current + former military members get in FREE with ID. Plus, Miss California Tiny Ava joins us for a night of honor and pride.

Thursday, Aug 28 - Thirsty Thursday + Aug-toberfest

Beer specials, Bavarian vibes, a community-supporting jersey auction, AND photo ops with Misty's Rally Car from Marysville Speedway

Friday, Aug 29 - Fireworks Friday (VALCO Night)

The BIGGEST night of the week! Fireworks presented by VALCO, anthem by Cristi Freeman, first pitch from Tracy, plus 103.1, facepainting, and more!

Saturday, Aug 30 - Recology Night

Celebrate sustainability with giveaways + community spotlights while we take down the Bay.

Sunday, Aug 31 - Family Day

End the week with Wilder Sisters on the anthem, kids run the bases, and two lucky fans score autographed baseballs!

The rivalry. The playoffs. The fun. Don't miss it. Grab your seats now  ' tickets.highwheelers.com







