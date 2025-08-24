Mustangs Drop Series Finale in Great Falls

The Billings Mustangs (18-18) dropped the series finale 11-9 against the Great Falls Voyagers (15-21) on Sunday afternoon at Voyagers Stadium.

Great Falls opened the scoring with a trio of runs in the bottom of the first inning as they hit three doubles in the frame.

The Mustangs tied the game at three in the top of the second as Briley Knight hit a two-run single and Jack O'Dowd had an RBI knock.

The Voyagers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and never relinquished the lead from there.

The Mustangs would twice draw to within a run, including on a two-run homer by John McHenry in the sixth that made it an 8-7 game.

Billings also brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after scoring twice to make it 11-9, but Wyatt Cameron held on as he got Cameron Bowen to groundout to second to end the game.

The Mustangs took the season series from the Voyagers 10-8 as they split the final road trip 3-3.

After an off day on Monday, the Mustangs will host the Ogden Raptors for the first time this season on Tuesday night. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT







