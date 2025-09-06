Mustangs Officially Eliminated as Streak Comes to an End

September 5, 2025

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (27-19) saw their playoff hopes come to an end after a 10-9 loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (13-32) on Friday night at Dehler Park.

After the Missoula PaddleHeads won the first game of their doubleheader earlier in the day, the Mustangs knew they had to win out to keep their postseason chances alive.

The game went back and forth throughout as Patrick Mills got the offense started with a two-run homer to right in the first inning for his ninth dinger of the year.

William Brassil answered with a two-run shot of his own in the second inning to tie the game at two.

Billings jumped back ahead with three runs in the fourth, but a six-run fifth inning for Colorado Springs flipped the score around and made it 8-5 Sky Sox.

Cameron Bowen knotted things back up with a bases clearing, three-run double in the sixth and then John McHenry came through with a two-out, RBI single in the eighth to give the Mustangs a 9-8 lead.

That advantage would not hold, however, as the Sky Sox loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth and Omar Veloz hit a go-ahead two run single for the eventual game-winning knock.

The Mustangs loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but could not bring the tying tally home as they ended the night leaving fifteen total men on base.

The Mustangs will look to close out the season strong with two games remaining. First pitch on Saturday night from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







