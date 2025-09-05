Vibes Defeat Jackalopes With Two-Dozen Runs

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes squared off against the Rocky Mountain Vibes for the third game of this final six-game series of the 2025 regular season, losing 24-10.

The Vibes got off to a commanding start, putting ten runs on the board in the first inning. The Jackalopes would battle back and score four runs over the second and third innings, highlighted by a two-run home run from Evan Scavotto.

However the Vibes would come back to the plate in the third and fourth innings and add eight more runs to their lead, making the score 18-4. Mason Minzey would cut one run off this deficit in the top of the fifth with a double to center field that scored Isaac Nunez. However the Vibes would score three more runs in the bottom of the sixth off of two home runs.

The Jackalopes would attempt a comeback in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs off a series of RBI singles and a bases loaded walk for Isaac Nunez, bringing the score to 21-10. However Dane Tofteland would come to the plate for the Vibes in the next half inning and hit a three-run home run to right field, bringing the final score to 24-10.

The Jackalopes continue on with their final series of the regular season against the Rocky Mountain Vibes tonight, all games can be viewed on Flo Sports.







Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.