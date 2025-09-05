Mustangs Win Again with 17-2 Drubbing of Sky Sox

The Billings Mustangs () continue to make their late push for a playoff berth as they beat the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 17-2 on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

Playing as the road team as they have all series, the Mustangs scored first with a three-run opening inning. Charlie Muniz put Billings on the board with a two-out, RBI single and Xavier Casserilla and John McHenry then followed with run-scoring hits of their own to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs doubled their advantage as three more runs came home in the second on an RBI double by Cameron Bowen and two-run single by Charlie Muniz.

Meanwhile, Justin Fuson (6-0) was taking care of business on the bump as he tossed seven excellent innings, allowing just one unearned run in the fifth inning enroute to his sixth quality start of the year.

The Mustangs really broke things open in the sixth inning when they scored seven times to take a 14-1 lead. Casserilla launched a three-run homer in the frame for his eighth of the year and fourth with the Mustangs.

The nine-game winning streak has kept the Mustangs in playoff contention as they entered the night just 2.5 games behind the Missoula PaddleHeads in the second half standings.

The Mustangs will continue their late push as they look for their tenth win in a row on Friday night against the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







