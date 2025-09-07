Mustangs Drop Another One-Run Game to Sky Sox

The Billings Mustangs dropped a second straight one-run contest to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in a 6-5 defeat on Saturday night at Dehler Park.

A.J. Shaver scored the game's first run after he came around on an RBI double by Jack O'Dowd in the third.

Billings doubled their lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Shaver scored again, this time on a balk by Chase Martinez.

The Sky Sox got a run back in the bottom of the fifth and then tied things up in the sixth inning with an unearned run.

It became 3-2 Billings in the top of the seventh when Tyler Shelnut brought in Cameron Bowen with a sacrifice fly, but once again Colorado Springs responded as they tied it up with a bases loaded walk and then scored two on a double by Kai Moody in the bottom half of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

Another run in the eighth made it 6-3, but the Mustangs battled in the ninth for two runs and had the bases loaded with two outs for a second straight night. Unfortunately, they came up a run short for a second consecutive game as the Sky Sox held on.

The Mustangs outhit the Sky Sox 16-9, but left thirteen men on base throughout the game.

The 2025 season comes to a close for the Mustang on Sunday as they take on the Sky Sox one last time. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







