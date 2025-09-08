Mustangs End Season with Complete Game Victory

The Billings Mustangs closed out their 2025 campaign on a positive note with a 13-3 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Julian Garcia allowed just three runs in a complete game effort as he tossed the second Mustangs' complete game of the season. The other complete game in 2025 also belongs to Garcia as he went the distance in Great Falls on July 22.

The damage against him all came on a three-run homer by Jose Ochoa in the eighth inning. The right hander struck out eight and did not walk anyone as he picked up the win in his eighth quality start of the year.

The offense came through with more than enough run support and notched an extra-base hit in seven of the nine innings. The team had eight doubles in the game, including three each from A.J. Shaver and Casey Sorg.

Cameron Bowen lead the attack driving in four runs and scoring three, including two homeruns. His first homer of the game was an inside-the-parker as he hit a ball down the right field line and right fielder Deshon Thomas overran it and ended up out on the TDS Grass Berm. By the time Thomas recovered, Bowen had cruised around the bases and scored standing for the only inside-the-park homerun of the Mustangs' 2025 season.

The Mustangs finish the 2025 season with a 47-49 record, including a 28-20 mark in the second half.







