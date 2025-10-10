Banana Ball World Tour Stop in Billings

Published on October 9, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings, MT - Get ready, Montana -- the Billings Mustangs and Visit Billings have teamed up to bring the fastest, most entertaining game in baseball to our town.

ESPN2 just announced that Banana Ball is headed to Dehler Park for a three-game series August 20-22, 2026. The game will feature the Savannah Bananas' two favorite opponents, the Firefighters and the Party Animals, as they face off in three unforgettable nights of baseball with a twist -and Billings will be their only stop in all of Montana!

Fans can expect nonstop action, music, and fun as Banana Ball takes the best parts of America's pastime and turns up the energy. With a two-hour time limit, no bunting, and foul balls caught by fans counting as outs, the game moves fast and keeps everyone in on the action. Add in player dances, fan challenges, and a party atmosphere that never quits, and you've got an experience unlike anything else in sports.

"I can't wait to bring all the fun and excitement of Banana Ball, to the Magic City next summer" said Mustangs owner Dave Heller. "Twerking umpires, acrobatic trick plays, batters on stilts, choreographed dances - Banana Ball offers a unique brand of entertainment that kids of all ages find to be super fun. We're so excited to be the sole Montana city hosting their high-octane and entertainment-packed laugh-a-minute baseball games over three fun-filled nights next August. It will be among the most fun events of 2026."

"Billings has been asking for Banana Ball, and we are excited to announce that it has become a reality. This will be the must-see event for the summer of 2026." added General Manager Matt Allen.

Support from Visit Billings, the Tourism Business Improvement District, and the Billings Mustangs makes this series possible, as we all team together to highlight the city's growing reputation as a sports tourism destination.

"Some of the biggest sports and entertainment groups in the country are looking at Billings as an exciting new frontier," said Aly Eggart, Visit Billings Executive Director. "Billings will be the only Montana stop on the Banana Ball World Tour, which proves that this is the place to be in the Northern Rocky Mountain region."

"The most constant question I've been asked over the last year is when Billings is getting Banana Ball," added Casey Conlon, Visit Billings' Sports Tourism Director. "I can't wait for August 20th!"

Tickets will go fast. A ticket lottery is open now through October 31st by visiting www.bananaball.com.

Additional details and event updates will be available soon.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS. Winners of the Pioneer League's Jim McCurdy Cup for demonstrated excellence on and off the field in 2019 and again in 2022, the Billings Mustangs head into their 78th season and sixth as an MLB Partner League in 2026. Expect to see the Mustangs' 2026 schedule released in November.







