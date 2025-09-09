Pioneer League Announces Grand Junction Club to Relocate

The PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE (PBL), an MLB Partner League, announced today that the Grand Junction Jackalopes will relocate beginning with their 2026 season.

"I am greatly saddened to make this announcement," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "I know it's very disappointing for the team's many fans in the Grand Valley, but after making sincere efforts to keep the team in Grand Junction, it unfortunately didn't work out as hoped. The PBL will announce shortly where the team will relocate for the 2026 season."

Originally known as the Butte Copper Kings, the Grand Junction franchise entered the PBL in 1978. Following the 2000 season, the Copper Kings relocated to Casper, WY, to play as the Casper Ghosts, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. In 2011, the team moved to its current home at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, CO.

Grand Junction became an MLB Partner League team and was renamed the Grand Junction Jackalopes when the PBL converted to a non-affiliated league in 2021.

The club won PBL championships in 1981 and 2022 and has had a rich history of notable alumni, including Cecil Fielder, Ubaldo Jimenez, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado.

"The Pioneer League remains baseball's foremost player development league and provides extraordinary, affordable fan experiences in all our local communities," continued Shapiro. "Over this historic season, we attracted over 1 million fans to our charming ballparks throughout the Mountain States and California, and we look forward to introducing our exciting and fun brand of baseball to new communities over the next few years."







