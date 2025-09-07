High Wheelers Quiet PaddleHeads' Offense in 4-0 Loss

MARYSVILLE, CA- The Yuba Sutter High Wheelers scratched a run across to take the lead in the bottom of the 2nd after a leadoff double in the frame from Gio Brusa set things up. This told the story for a large part of the contest with starting pitchers holding things in check from there.

The Highwheelers offense did not tack on another hit to their credit until the bottom of the 8th with Matthew Sox on the mound. Yuba Sutter starter Garrett Martin kept Missoula off the board in the 6 innings he tossed. Missoula's fortunes unfortunately did not change after his departure.

The PaddleHeads were held to 3 hits in Saturday's ballgame with a pair coming off the bat of Roberto Pena. Martin managed to pitch around 5 walks in his outing keeping the PaddleHeads off the board. Sox and the PaddleHeads bullpen finally cracked in the bottom of the 8th. The high Wheelers found breathing room in the frame finding runs of insurance. The big swing never came from the Missoula offense in a 4-0 loss.

A sacrifice fly from Quint Landis in the bottom of the 2nd brought in the only run in Saturday's contest for a large portion of time with starting pitching controlling the game. No player in the High Wheeler offense recorded more than one hit in the contest. Martin made sure that would not matter.

The Colorado native struck out 6 PaddleHeads in 6 shutout frames. Missoula had their best chance to bring home a run in the top of the 5th putting a pair of runners in scoring position in the frame with only 1 out. Two pop flies on the left side of the infield got Yuba Sutter out of the jam however as the score remained 1-0.

Sox performed admirably in 7 '..." innings of work. The right hander allowed only 3 hits in that span while striking out 9 batters. The Right-hander did not allow a single walk in the outing.

Despite this fantastic effort, Missoula slowly saw things start to slip away in the bottom of the 8th.

A leadoff single from Cooper Hext spelled trouble for the PaddleHeads in the frame. The Left Fielder advanced all the way to 3rd after this sequence on a pair of stolen bases. After a strikeout in the frame, Evan Berkey knocked him in, sneaking a ball into center field with the

infield to make the score 2-0. After a pitching change, Tyler Young added on with a double into left center to knock home another run. Yuba Sutter's 4th run was brought home with an error playing part. The PaddleHeads will look to shake things off heading in the final game of the regular season.

The PaddleHeads (63-32) will finish its 96 game regular season on Sunday evening in the series finale with the High Wheelers (50-45). First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. local time from Bryant Field. Missoula will then turn their attention to the 1st round of the Pioneer League Postseason. As of Saturday, the playoff field is now set. Missoula will square off in a best of 3 series with the Idaho Falls Chukars with each game taking place at Allegiance Field. This series gets rolling on September 11.







