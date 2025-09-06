PaddleHeads Split Double Header Friday with High Wheelers

MARYSVILLE, CA- The Missoula PaddleHeads killed two birds with one stone Friday playing in a double header with the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers at Bryant Field. These teams were making up for lost time after Tuesday's scheduled contest to start this 6-game series was postponed due to lightning. Game 1 featured the return of starting pitcher Alfredo Villa in his first outing with the PaddleHeads this season. The former league pitcher of the year was acquired in a trade earlier this week for the stretch run of the season. The 4 year professional turned in a performance that was reminiscent of what he had done in 2 full seasons in the Missoula rotation.

Villa took the PaddleHeads all the way to the finish of a 7-inning affair in his start on the hill.

Home run power supported this effort down the stretch in game 1 with Alec Sanchez providing a lot of the muscle for the 2nd straight contest in a 6-2 win for Missoula. The High Wheelers turned the tables in game 2 of the twin bill with a pair of home runs playing a big role offensively.

The PaddleHeads kept things close throughout but never led in the contest in a 5-3 loss.

Bobby Lada, and Evan Berkey got the High Wheelers to the lead in the early going of game 1. A home run from Lada put Yuba Sutter in front in the 1st. This highlighted what would be a 3-for-3 performance. Berkey gave the home team a 2-run advantage with a single in the 4th as part of a 2-for-3 effort. This proved to tell the tale offensively for Yuba Sutter however as Villa turned in a solid effort.

The Arizona native allowed 2 runs in 7 innings allowing 6 hits while striking out 6 batters. Villa improved his record to 23-3 as a PaddleHeads starting pitcher dating back 2023 in the outing.

The Adams State product also earned his 40th career win in professional baseball dating back to 2022. Villa has also appeared with the Grand Junction Rockies, and Ottawa Titans in his career.

2 home runs from Sanchez in the 5th and 7th innings provided support for Villa en route to the lead for the PaddleHeads. The center fielder finished 2-for-3 in game 1 with a pair of runs scored. A clutch home run gave Missoula the lead for the first time in the late innings.

Kamron Willman clobbered a 3-run homer in the top of the 7th to put the PaddleHeads in front 4-2. Sanchez followed with his 2nd home run of the game later before another run came home to give the PaddleHeads a 4-run cushion. Willman finished 1-for-3 in game 1. Yuba Sutter struck back quickly in game 2 with home run power.

The High Wheelers got production from Lada and Berkey in game 2 of the action Friday night en route to the lead. Lada homered for the 2nd consecutive game in the 1st inning bringing a pair of runs home. Berkey followed suit in the 4th with a solo blast doing damage to bring the lead to 2. Extra base hits kept Missoula in the fight.

Colin Gordon got the PaddleHeads on the board with a solo bomb in the top of the 2nd inning to make the score 2-1. Roberto Pena then knocked in another run with a double in the 3rd to knot things up at 2. The PaddleHeads never led at any point in the contest however as the High Wheelers held the line.

Brett Wozniack turned in a quality outing in 5 innings for Yuba Sutter to earn the win. The southpaw allowed 2 runs on 2 hits over 5 innings striking out 5 PaddleHeads. Wozniack has been a fantastic arm for Yuba Sutter all season long improving his record Friday to 8-3 in 16 starts while holding a 3.44 ERA in that span.

Adam Fogel provided some pop in a losing effort in game 2 hitting his first home run since his return from the inactive list. The left fielder tallied his 34th home run of the season in the 7th inning to cut into the deficit. Missoula did not come any closer in the contest however as Yuba Sutter claimed a split of the double header to knot things up in this 6-game set.

The PaddleHeads (63-31) will play in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night opposite the High Wheelers (49-45). First Pitch from Bryant Field in Central California is set for 7:05 p.m.







