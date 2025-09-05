PaddleHeads Bounce Back Behind Solid Outing from Day

MARYSVILLE, CA- Starting pitching held things in check on both sides of the equation Thursday night in a contest between the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers, and Missoula PaddleHeads. Former PaddleHead Jonah Jenkins, and Dawson Day both turned in fantastic outings allowing just 2 earned runs to cross the plate combined. Missoula's offense searched for success through the first 4 innings trailing 1-0 going to the 5th. Thanks in large part to Mike Rosario, the PaddleHeads attack got going enough to support a fabulous effort from Day.

Missoula got things rolling with the bats in the 5th starting a 3 inning stretch of success. Rosario provided a spark in 2 of these 3 innings driving in runs as part of a 4-hit performance. A huge swing from Alec Sanchez also played a huge role in this stretch giving the PaddleHeads their first lead in the 6th inning. Day never wavered in his outing that went into the 8th inning.

Missoula was able to hold the line from there to even this series at one game apiece in a 5-2 victory at Bryant Field.

Mike Campagna picked up right where he left off for Yuba Sutter in the early innings after a huge performance in game 1. The catcher knocked in a High Wheelers run to put the home team in the lead with a single to center. This proved to not be a trend as Day would not budge from this point on.

Jenkins struck out 6 PaddleHeads in an outing opposite his old club in 5 solid innings. The Ohio State product allowed just 1 run over 5 innings. Rosario ensured he would not exit the contest with the lead.

The right fielder brought home Sanchez with a single in the 5th inning to knot things up at 1 run apiece. This proved to be the start of a big night of production for Rosario and Sanchez in the innings that followed to support the effort of the veteran on the mound.

Day would not allow a run to cross the plate after the 2nd inning in a fantastic outing Thursday to earn the win on the hill. The Oregon native tossed 7 '..." innings allowing 5 hits in that span while striking out 8 High Wheelers. The long ball gave Day the support he needed in the 6th and 7th.

A walk from Colin Gordon, and a single from Kamron Willman set up Sanchez in the top of the 6th with the game still tied at 1. The centerfielder launched a baseball toward Lake Tahoe in the situation hitting a 3-run bomb well clear of the wall in right to give Missoula their first lead at 4-1.

The 2nd year veteran scored a pair of runs in the win in a 2-for-4 night at the plate. Rosario provided more muscle an inning later.

A solo home run in the top of the 7th winded out the scoring for Missoula with Rosario going deep. The Gainesville native finished 4-for-5 in the contest as the PaddleHeads evened things up in this 6-game set.

The Yuba Sutter offense managed to push a 2nd run across in the bottom of the 9th when a pop fly found the infield grass with 2-outs recorded in the frame. Cooper Hext scored as a result. Zac Lampton quickly brushed this sequence aside however, striking out the next batter he faced to bring the contest to a close.

The PaddleHeads (62-30) will look to string wins together heading into the final weekend of the regular season Friday in a double header opposite the High Wheelers (48-44). Both of the contests from Bryant Field will be 7-inning affairs.







