Jackalopes Even Series at Missoula

Published on August 28, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

The Jackalopes squared off against the Missoula PaddleHeads for game two of the three-game series in Missoula, winning the second game seven to five.

The PaddleHeads got on the board first against Jackalopes starter Albert Bobadilla with right fielder Mike Rosario hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. The Jackalopes however would battle back with two runs of their own the next half inning, with two solo home runs by Calyn Halvorson and Kendall Foster.

With the game tied at two, the PaddleHeads would attempt to separate themselves again in the bottom of the second with an RBI double to right field by Roberto Pena. Down a run, the Jackalopes would jump ahead in the top of the third, scoring three runs off three doubles by Evan Scavotto, Spence Coffman and Christian Castaneda. Up six to three, the Jackalopes would go on to score one more run in the top of the fourth with a RBI single by Mason Minzey, bringing the score to seven to three.

The PaddleHeads would attempt to battle back over the next two innings, scoring one in the bottom of the fifth off a fielders-choice and one more in the sixth on a solo home run by catcher Taylor Smith. However the Jackalopes bullpen would close shut down any chance of a comeback with all three relievers throwing scoreless frames.

The Jackalopes continue one with their three-game series in Missoula tonight before hitting the road for a three-game series in Billings to finish out the week. All Jackalopes road games can be viewed live on FloSports.







