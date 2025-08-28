Rogers the Hero on Wednesday Night in Boise

Published on August 28, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Boise, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (48-37) and The Boise Hawks (44-42) met for the second of three game road trip in the state capital with playoff baseball on the line. The Chuks were down to their final out in the game twice before they took the lead and eventually won in a knockout round.

Chukars starter Nathan Shinn, who was recently acquired in a trade from Grand Junction, tossed 5.1 IP while striking out five and giving up four earned runs as he did enough to keep the Idaho Falls offense in the game.

Boise took a 1-0 lead after the second inning when their designated hitter Drew Woodcox homered to put the Hawks up early in the seven inning game.

The Hawks extended their lead to 4-0 when Jake Hjelle smashed a three run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

The Chuks rallied and scored a pair in the top of the fifth to make it 4-2 with a pair of innings to play in Ada County.

In the top of the last inning with two men on and down to Idaho Falls' final strike Trevor Rogers smashed a three run home run to give the good guys the lead.

Boise would tie the game via an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to force a knockout round.

Troy Percival rode the hot hand and called upon Trevor Rogers in the home run derby and it proved to be the right call as Rogers defeated Drew Woodcox 1-0 in the swing off to seal the crucial win for Idaho Falls.

The Chuks and Hawks meet again at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night at 7:05.







Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.