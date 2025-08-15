Chuks Win Third Straight

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (43-31) and The Great Falls Voyagers (24-51) met for the third game of a six game series at Melaleuca Field on Team Cap Giveaway Night at the park. The Chuks dominated again as power hitting propelled the boys from Bonneville County to a 14-9 win.

Chukars starter Shane Spencer put in yet another 7 IP effort in an Idaho Falls uniform. Spencer surrendered 5 earned runs off of 9 Voyager hits while he struckout 5 opposing hitters including a pair back to back to finish the night.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Simon Baumgardt shined as the German National Team member went 3-4 with a home run and four RBI bringing his season batted in total above 70. Trevor Rogers also added a long ball to his log as the team home run leader (23) went 3-6 with 3 RBI.

After a wild first inning the Chukars settled in and carried a 7-2 lead into the fourth frame. Great Falls would rally to make it a 7-5 scoreline going to the bottom of the 6th inning.

The Chukars offense then embarked on another streak of seven unanswered runs to make it 14-5 for the good guys with a pair of innings to play.

The Voyagers offense would scrape across one run in the eighth and tallied a trio of consolation runs in the ninth before Nicolo Pinazzi slammed the door again on the mound to seal the 14-9 win for Idaho Falls.

The Chuks and Voyagers meet again at Melaleuca Field on Friday night at 7:05. Connor Harrison is expected to start for Idaho Falls.







