Mustangs Use Five-Run First Inning to Win Fifth Straight
Published on August 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release
The Billings Mustangs (14-14) scored five in the first and never surrendered their lead in a 9-5 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (14-14) on Friday night at Dehler Park to give the Mustangs their fifth consecutive win.
Kyle Micklus and Charlie Muniz each hit a two-run homer off of former Mustang Grant Taylor and John McHenry smacked an RBI double as the Mustangs jumped out to an early 5-0 in the first.
The Range Riders scored a run in the fourth inning to make it 5-1, but Jack O'Dowd answered with a fifth inning solo shot to give the Mustangs a 6-1 advantage.
Glacier continued to fight back with three runs in the seventh and then another in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game.
Billings pulled away once again in the bottom of the eighth inning with three big insurance runs to take a 9-5 lead and held on as Garrett Ouellette, working for a third straight night, tossed a scoreless ninth to slam the door.
The Mustangs will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday night against the Range Riders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT and their will be a postgame Homerun Derby following the game.
Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Mustangs Use Five-Run First Inning to Win Fifth Straight - Billings Mustangs
- Beard Strikes out 10 in 11-2 PaddleHeads' Win Friday - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Chuks Win Back to Back - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chuks Win Third Straight - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Jackalopes End Skid with 10-4 Win over Ogden - Grand Junction Jackalopes
- Mustangs Win Fourth Straight on Bark in the Park Night - Billings Mustangs
- 6-Run Rally Leads PaddleHeads Past Sky Sox Thursday - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.