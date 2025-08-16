Mustangs Use Five-Run First Inning to Win Fifth Straight

The Billings Mustangs (14-14) scored five in the first and never surrendered their lead in a 9-5 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (14-14) on Friday night at Dehler Park to give the Mustangs their fifth consecutive win.

Kyle Micklus and Charlie Muniz each hit a two-run homer off of former Mustang Grant Taylor and John McHenry smacked an RBI double as the Mustangs jumped out to an early 5-0 in the first.

The Range Riders scored a run in the fourth inning to make it 5-1, but Jack O'Dowd answered with a fifth inning solo shot to give the Mustangs a 6-1 advantage.

Glacier continued to fight back with three runs in the seventh and then another in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game.

Billings pulled away once again in the bottom of the eighth inning with three big insurance runs to take a 9-5 lead and held on as Garrett Ouellette, working for a third straight night, tossed a scoreless ninth to slam the door.

The Mustangs will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday night against the Range Riders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT and their will be a postgame Homerun Derby following the game.







