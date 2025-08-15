Chuks Win Back to Back

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (42-31) and The Great Falls Voyagers (24-50) met for the second game of a six game series at Melaleuca Field on Dollar Hot Dog Night at the park. The contest was a see-saw battle in the early stages before the Chuks pulled away in the middle innings on the way to a 16-10 win.

Chukars winning pitcher Bennett Flynn tossed 3.2 IP while allowing just 2 earned runs while striking out five opposing hitters as the former Blue Jay farmhand is now 2-0 on the hill with Idaho Falls.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Jacob Jablonski was otherworldly homering twice and finishing the night with 5 RBI as he has now homered three times in the last two nights.

The Chuks trailed by a score of 6-5 after three innings but it was a classic case of middle inning madness from the Idaho Falls offense who smashed the Voyagers for 10 unanswered runs in innings 4-5-6 to make it 15-6 with three innings to go.

Great Falls would manage a few more consolation runs in the back third of the contest before Chukars left handed fireballer Nicolo Pinazzi sealed the eventual 16-10 win with an inning and third of solid work.

The Chuks and Voyagers meet again at Melaleuca Field on Thursday night at 7:05.







