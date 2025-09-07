Chukars Are Playoff Bound

Published on September 6, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars are heading to the post-season for the first time since 2021! With the Billings Mustangs loss against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday no team any longer has a shot at kicking the Chukars out of their wild card sport.

The playoff clinching is the culmination of a multi-season project by manager Troy Percival who brought back nearly 85% of players from last year's team that went 40-56 and built around them.

The Chukars will now meet either the Missoula PaddleHeads or the Oakland Ballers on the road in round one of the playoffs.

The first round games will be played on September 11th,12th and if necessary the 13th.







