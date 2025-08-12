Season on the Line with Four Weeks to Play for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks enter the home stretch of the 2025 Pioneer Baseball League season right in the thick of the playoff race... Here's the situation!

The first half champions the Oakland Ballers and the first half runners up the Missoula PaddleHeads look primed to once again finish in first and second place in the second half of the season, although this might sound like a negative it doesn't bode all that bad for Idaho Falls.

In the first half the Chukars 27-20 record would have been good enough a year ago to punch a postseason ticket but with more lopsided scheduling in 2025 certain teams got to play a high proportion of games against opponents they dominated. This left the Chukars a handful of games short of a playoff spot after the first eight weeks of the season.

The solid first half record means that Idaho Falls naturally have earned a solid overall record this season, currently sitting at 40-31 after 12 weeks of regular season play. With Oakland and Missoula taking the top two spots again in the second half the final two playoff spots would be determined by overall record. Idaho Falls currently has three real threats when it comes to overall record at the moment.

Our instate rivals the Boise Hawks currently have a 41-31 overall record this year good enough for a half a game lead over the Chuks. Boise will finish the season with a 12 game road trip to California taking on both Yuba and Oakland for six games each. The Hawks then return home for three games against Chuks and three more against the Missoula PaddleHeads before wrapping up the year with six games on the road at Ogden.

The Ogden Raptors are currently 40-31 in a dead tie record wise with Idaho Falls but the Utahan's hold the head to head lead by 8 games to six games at the moment. Ogden travel to Grand Junction for six games in Western Colorado before returning home for a week against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Ogden then host Billings for three contests before coming here to Melaleuca Field for four likely season deciding games against the Chukars.

The Raptors wrap up the year at home against the Boise Hawks.

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers have been the biggest surprise of the second half, and as far as they're concerned it is not for a good reason. The defending PBL champions currently have the worst second half record in the PBL at 8-16 due in large part to their current 11 game losing streak at the hands of the Oakland Ballers. Yuba are currently 37-35 overall this season and sit three and a half games behind both the Chuks/Raptors and a full four games behind the Boise Hawks.

Idaho Falls finish the season with six games at home against Great Falls before taking a challenging road trip to Missoula for a week of games with the PaddleHeads. The Chuks then face their direct competitors the Boise Hawks and Ogden Raptors before finishing the season with six contests against the Glacier RangeRiders at home.

Idaho Falls more or less have control of our own destiny but a few Hawk and Raptor losses over the next few weeks wouldn't hurt at all.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars home game with John Balginy and Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







