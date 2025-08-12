Series Recap vs Jackalopes

August 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks responded incredibly well after dropping a series opener to the Grand Junction Jackalopes in their homestand this past week, winning five out of six in the series, and improving their record to 41-31.

Offense was key int eh series and several players had big weeks. First baseman Jeremy Begora led the team with 11 RBIs and added a couple homers. Outfielder Jake Hjelle also hit two balls over the fence. Center fielder Noah Marcelo reached a whopping 17 times in teh series and added a couple triples.

But it was third baseman Taylor Darden who matched to end the series, hitting three home runs over the last two days, including a 5 for 5 day on Sunday. He reached all six times.

Though the Jackalopes' capable offense put up a pretty good fight, it was no match for the Hawks, who scored double digit runs three times in the series, and added two nine-run games.

Pitching was more of a collective effort this week, but Graham Edwards led the way with a nine-strikeout game on Thursday night. Cameron Dayton came on for 6.0 innings of scoreless relief on Saturday, and participated in the post-game home run derby as a hitter in a heroic performance.

The Hawks are right back in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Pioneer League, currently in solo third in the overall standings, and moving within two games of .500 and the second half.

FINAL SCORES

Tuesday, August 5 - Grand Junction 14, Boise 7

Wednesday, August 6 - Boise 13, Grand Junction 11

Thursday, August 7 - Boise 9, Grand Junction 6

Friday, August 8 - Boise 14, Grand Junction 8

Saturday, August 9 - Boise 9, Grand Junction 6

Sunday, August 10 - Boise 17, Grand Junction 8

The heart will face their most challenging test of the year, embarking on a two-week, 12-game California road trip, where they will play the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers and the Oakland Ballers starting at 7:05PM on Tuesday.







Pioneer League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.