Hawks Announce Winter Warmth Drive

Published on December 2, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks announced the launch of their annual Winter Warmth Drive, inviting fans to support community members in need during the coldest months of the year. For each winter item donated - including hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, or blankets - fans will receive a complimentary General Admission ticket to Opening Night 2026 (date TBA).

"We know winter can be a challenging season for some in our community, and we want to be part of the solution, " said Paige Plotzke, Boise Hawks Marketing Manager. "In past years, our Glove Drive made a meaningful impact, but this year we are expanding our efforts by collecting a variety of items so we can help even more individuals and families stay warm. Our fans have always stepped up in remarkable ways, and we're confident they'll continue to make a difference again this season."

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 2, fans can drop off new or gently used winter items at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Donation hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Items will be accepted through January 9.







