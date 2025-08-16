Beard Strikes out 10 in 11-2 PaddleHeads' Win Friday

MISSOULA, MT- Brendan Beard had been a huge contributor to Missoula's success in recent outings entering another start Friday night opposite the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The rookie had allowed only 2 runs in his last 2 starts in 16 innings of work. Beard tossed a 9-inning complete game in that span while also going the distance in a 7-inning affair last week. This trend of success would continue at Allegiance Field with Beard walking to the mound in the bottom of the 9th inning.

After striking out the side in the 8th, Beard walked to the rubber in the 9th in search of his 2nd complete game in his last 3 starts. After recording the first 2-outs in the inning, a pair of base runners would reach in the frame resulting in the right-hander exiting the game. The Texas Lutheran product still turned in a special performance despite falling just shy of the complete game allowing just 2 runs to cross the plate. Roberto Pena, and the rest of the PaddleHeads attack did plenty on the flipside to back this effort as Missoula cruised to an 11-2 win to take their 3rd consecutive game from Colorado Springs this week.

The Sky Sox have scored first in each of the first 3 games of this series. Designated hitter Zane Denton got Colorado Springs going in the bottom of the 1st with a single to right field to make the score 1-0. Beard put his foot in the dirt from this point forward however in a long stretch of success that would follow. The PaddleHeads attack gave him all the support he would prove to need in the 3rd inning.

Missoula put 5 runs up on the board in the top of the 3rd to grab the lead. A pair of RBI singles from Mike Rosario, and Jeremy PiÄ...tkiewicz got things started in the frame to put the PaddleHeads in front initially at 2-1. Rosario scored 3 runs in the win in a 2-for-3 effort while PiÄ...tkiewicz finished 1-for-3. Pena continued his torrid run of success with the long ball soon after.

The 1st baseman took on dead center field to punctuate Missoula's rally in the 3rd inning. The 3-run bomb that traveled 440 feet gave the PaddleHeads a 4-run advantage. Pena has been unconscious to this point in 3 games opposite Colorado Springs tallying 6 home runs and 14 RBIs in those contests. The Miami native also brought his home run total to 40 in 2025

becoming the first player in Pioneer League history to reach 40 home runs in a season. Pena finished 2-for-5 in the game Friday.

Beard made sure the Sky Sox had no thoughts of a comeback while on the rubber in a sensational effort through 8 '..." innings. The New Waverly product punched out 10 batters in the outing and retired as many as 12 consecutive batters in one stretch of success from the end of the 1st through the 4th. Beard picked up his 5th with this season as a result to move his record to 5-0 overall. Things have gone particularly well in his last 4 starts finishing with a 3-0 record in that span with a 1.82 ERA in 29 '..." innings of work.

Adam Fogel helped put on the finishing touches for Missoula offensively in the top of the 6th inning. A towering blast to left field did the trick to bring in a pair in the frame to give Missoula a 9-run advantage. Fogel brought his home run total on the season to 32 as a result. It also was the 67th home run for the former Wildcat in a PaddleHeads uniform dating back to last season in 157 games played. The Southern California native also holds a batting average of .402 in that span.

Missoula (53-22) looks to keep things rolling in this 6-game slate with Colorado Springs (18-56) on Saturday afternoon in a matinee double-header. Action gets kicked into gear in the first contest with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. In between contests, the PaddleHeads will also hold a Home Run Derby competition to add to the fun. Both contests will be 7-innings in length. Come out to enjoy the action in person or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







