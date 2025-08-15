6-Run Rally Leads PaddleHeads Past Sky Sox Thursday

Published on August 15, 2025

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads offense came out of the gates slowly on Thursday night in game 2 of a 6 game set with the Colorado Spring Sky Sox. Missoula's attack was held off the board in the contest's first 4 innings allowing the Sky Sox to jump to an early lead in an attempt to even this series up at a game apiece. Matthew Sox delivered a solid outing ensuring the PaddleHeads stayed within striking distance. The offense then got clicking in a big way starting in the 5th inning.

Roberto Pena struck with the long ball for the 2nd consecutive game in the 5th to bring Missoula to the lead for the first time in the contest. The 1st baseman delivered once again an inning later as part of a 6-run rally for the PaddleHeads. Missoula tallied 9 combined runs in those 2 innings alone to jump to a 7 run advantage. Colorado Springs would only trim into this deficit throughout the remainder of the game in a 9-5 victory for the PaddleHeads.

A pair of solo home runs from the Sky Sox offense gave them the early advantage in the first 2 innings. Designated hitter Josh Johnson was the first to strike in the bottom of the 1st with right fielder Tyler McKenzie making an impact with the long ball in the next half inning to make it a 2-0 game. Johnson enjoyed a productive night throughout finishing 3-for-4. Sox would buckle down from this point however in what would prove to be a solid outing.

The right hander retired 10 consecutive batters in his best stretch from the end of the 2nd through the 5th inning. Sox allowed 3 earned runs throughout the outing in 7 innings of work while striking out 8 batters. The former Utah Ute earned his 10th win of the season for his efforts. The Southern California native became the first pitcher in the Pioneer League this season to reach that benchmark as a result.

Pena provided the first big swing for Missoula in the top of the 5th bringing 3 runs home in one fatal swoop to make the score 3-2. 'Chamo' also launched a home run as part of the barrage in the 6th inning as well finishing 2-for-5 in Thursday's game with 5 RBIs. In the first 2 games of this series, Pena has tallied 5 home runs while knocking in 11 RBIs overall. Pena now has belted 39 home runs this season. The first baseman had a lot of help from the rest of the attack in the 6th.

3 home runs highlighted Missoula's push of success in the top of the 6th. Colby Wilkerson was the first to leave earth in the frame with a leadoff blast to right. After Pena's bomb, Leyton Berry got in on the act, launching a 3-run homer to give Missoula their largest lead of the contest.

Wilkerson finished 3-for-4 in the win with a pair of runs scored.

Leadoff man Brett Robert tried to get the Sky Sox back on the comeback trail in the home half of the 6th with a home run of his own. The 2-run blast trimmed the lead back to 5 with Colorado Springs' 3 long ball of the night. Thanks to work from the bullpen down the stretch the Sky Sox would not threaten further. Robert finished 2-for-4 in the ballgame.

Noah Owen turned in a great effort down the stretch in the final 1 '..." innings of the contest. The only man to reach in that span would do so with an error being a factor. Owen also struck out a pair in the outing. The former Range Rider now holds a 2.45 ERA in 11 appearances since being acquired by the PaddleHeads this season.

The PaddleHeads (52-22) took home their 2nd consecutive win in this 6-game slate from the Sky Sox (18-55) Thursday and will look to keep things rolling in game 3 Friday evening. Things will once again get rolling with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch from Allegiance Field. The PaddleHeads will send Brenden Beard to the mound who has been exceptional in his last 2 starts allowing just 2 runs in 17 innings of work. Head to the ballpark to be a part of the action in person or listen in on your radio dial on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







