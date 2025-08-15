Mustangs Win Fourth Straight on Bark in the Park Night

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







After losing six straight games a week ago, the Billings Mustangs (13-14) have now rattled off four consecutive wins as they held on to a 5-2 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (13-14) on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning on a two-run triple by John McHenry and an RBI single by Casey Sorg.

Billings made it 5-0 in the third inning when A.J. Shaver drove in a pair with a two-run single.

Justin Fuson looked strong on the mound as he tossed 6.1 shutout innings while striking out four.

The Range Riders scored a run in the seventh inning after Fuson left the game and then threatened in the ninth as loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate.

Garrett Ouellette inherited the bases loaded with one out in the ninth and the Mustangs leading 5-1. He walked the first man he faced on a full count to make it 5-2 and put the tying run on base with the heart of the order coming up. The right hander then settled in and struck out both Jack Lynch and Jake Millan to end the game and pick up his second save in as many nights.

Fuson (4-0) earned the win as Ouellette notched his third save of the season and Ty Bothwell took the loss for the Range Riders.

The Mustangs will look to make it five wins in a row and a series victory with a win on Friday night against the Range Riders. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.