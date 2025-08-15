Jackalopes End Skid with 10-4 Win over Ogden

Published on August 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes snapped their seven-game losing streak in a 10-4 victory over the Odgen Raptors on Thursday night at Suplizio Field.

For the first time in the initial three games of the ongoing six-game series, the first inning was scoreless, with Jackalopes starter Nathan Shinn and Raptors starter Chase Chatman throwing a combined 21 pitches on six batters faced to work a quick frame.

Shinn gave the Raptors the first lead of the game in the top of the second on a two-run home run by Elliot Good, his second home run this series in back-to-back nights.

Chatman worked a shutdown frame in the bottom of the second, but broke the shutout in the next inning on an RBI groundout by Spence Coffman that scored Preston Shelton, who led off the inning with an error on Elliot Good, making that run unearned.

Evan Scavotto tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run to right field for his team-leading 17th (tied with Mason Minzey) and his 100th hit on the season - the first Jackalope to reach triple digits in the hit column individually this season.

Shinn threw back-to-back shutdown innings in the top of the fourth and fifth, leading to three straight scoreless innings after giving up the initial lead to the Raptors in the second.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Jackalopes routed Chatman for their biggest single-inning rally of the series, with four straight hits off of Chatman to lead off the inning, and getting their first and only lead on an RBI double by Spence Coffman. On the very next pitch, Zeb Roos hit his 12th home run of the season to clear up the bases and score four runs for a 6-2 lead that made the Raptors starter exit the game.

Shinn gave up his second home run of the evening in the next half inning to Chris Sargent that scored the Raptors' final two runs, and it tied the franchise record for most home runs in a season at 29, set by Reese Alexiades in 2023.

The Jackalopes added on four more insurance runs, one in the bottom of the sixth on a Diego Aragon RBI double that led into Shinn's third shutdown frame in his seventh and final inning of work heading into stretch time with a 7-4 lead.

Reese Miller relieved Shinn in the eighth and ninth, coming into the top of the eighth with a three-run lead to set him up for a save opportunity. The Jackalopes scored three more off of Cameron Edmonson in the bottom of the eighth before Miller worked a 10-pitch ninth with two strikeouts, the final one on pinch hitter Dylan Wilkinson that secured his record-breaking 13th save of 2025.

Miller is now the franchise single-season leader in saves since the league restructuring in 2021, set by Robbie Baker in the inaugural 2021 season with 12.

Nathan Shinn (1-3) received his first professional win in his career-longest seven- inning start in his 18th appearance and eighth start of his career. He allowed all four of the Raptors runs on the two home runs by Good and Sargent, but only gave up one walk and struck out three in an 104-pitch outing.

Chatman (6-2) takes the loss, ending the Raptors' seven-game win streak, while snapping the Jackalopes' longest losing streak at seven in the process.

The Raptors still lead 2-1 in the series, heading into the final three games they see Grand Junction this season, including Friday night when they return to the Humpback Chubs identity for CMU Rodeo Night and a drone show following the game that starts at 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.