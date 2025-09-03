Jackalopes Run over Rocky Mountain

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced off against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday night, the first of the six-game series, winning 15-9.

The Jackalopes got on the board first in the top of the second inning with a bases- loaded triple from Kendall Foster before Isaac Nunez would score another run later in the inning on a fielder's choice. The Vibes however would respond in the second and third, scoring one run each time and cutting the deficit to four to two.

The Jackalopes would come up in the top of the fifth and add two more runs to their lead off a pair of singles from Mason Minzey and Spence Coffman. However the Vibes would once again respond the following inning with three runs, two on a single by Dane Tofteland and one on a sacrifice fly by Austin Chouinard.

With the score at six to five, the Jackalopes would go on an offensive tear in the sixth and seventh, scoring six runs across the two innings thanks to three RBI- singles and two walks that brought in runs, advancing the score to 12-5.

The Vibes would score one run in the bottom of the eighth off a single by Garrett Kueber but the Jackalopes would come up the next half inning and add on three more insurance runs. With the score at 15-6 in the bottom of the ninth the Vibes would attempt a comeback by putting three-runs on the board but ultimately the Jackalopes lead would be too big to overcome.

The Jackalopes continue on with their final series of the regular season against the Rocky Mountain Vibes tonight, all games can be viewed on Flo Sports.







