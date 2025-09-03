PaddleHeads Game Rained out Tuesday with High Wheelers

MARYSVILLE, CA- The Missoula PaddleHeads are in the midst of their final week of the regular season. In their final 6 game series of the regular season, the PaddleHeads will make an appearance in California for the first time ever taking on the Yuba Sutter Highwheelers. This will also mark Missoula's first ever meeting with this Central California outfit. Due to an unexpected weather event, the first game of this series was put on hold.

An extremely rare weather event in the Marysville area led to Tuesday's scheduled contest being postponed due to thunderstorms in the area. These 2 teams will now play in a double-header scheduled for Friday. A schedule for this twin bill has yet to be determined.

The PaddleHeads (61-29) will get rolling in this series with the Highwheelers (47-43) on Wednesday evening as originally scheduled in a 9-inning affair. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Bryant Field. Missoula returns to Missoula next week to begin the Pioneer League Playoffs in a best of 3 playoff series at Allegiance Field. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday September 11 against an opponent that has yet to be determined.







