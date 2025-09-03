Ballers Break Pioneer League Record with 70th Win

September 3, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif. - Ever since the Pioneer League became independent in 2021, it had not seen one of its teams win 70 games in a season. Until now.

In just their second season, the Oakland Ballers accomplished the feat in 91 games by defeating the Great Falls Voyagers 2-1 on Tuesday. The Ballers passed the Missoula PaddleHeads, who won 69 games in 2022, to claim the crown for best single-season record in the modern era of the league.

It was a perfect storm on Tuesday night at Raimondi Park. All in one fell swoop, the Ballers won their record-breaking 70th game, manager Aaron Miles recorded his 100th victory at the helm of the team (compared to only 36 losses), and closer Connor Sullivan tied the PBL single-season record for saves.

Davis Drewek began Oakland's coronation night festivities with a line-drive, two-run homer to left in the first. Drewek's 19th dinger of the year gave the Ballers the contest's initial edge.

Emilio Corona provided an immediate answer for the Voyagers. He led off the top of the second, dropped the bat and roped a round tripper over the left-field wall.

The Ballers flashed the leather in the top of the fourth. First, Daniel Harris IV made a sweet, over-the-shoulder grab in short right.

Then, Oakland starter Gabe Tanner tried to snatch a 101 mph comebacker behind his back, which knocked his glove off and trickled away. But, Tanner chased it down, barehanded it and zinged it to first in time for the third out.

Tanner turned in his third consecutive quality start, allowing just four hits and one run over six frames, retiring the last 10 he faced. The Danville native remained unbeaten, improving to 9-0 to begin his professional baseball career.

Great Falls right-hander Brendan Moody outlasted Tanner, going a season-high eight innings and striking out six. Moody actually pitched a complete game, but suffered the tough-luck loss in the end.

James Colyer and Conner Richardson held the Voyagers scoreless in the seventh and eighth, and turned it over to Sullivan for the ninth. Sully fired a perfect ninth, fanning both Corona and Jeff Nicol on 91 mph fastballs north of the zone to finish the job.

With Sullivan's 19th save, he tied Alexander Martinez for the PBL single-season record. Martinez set the benchmark while playing for the Grand Junction Rockies in 2018.

First pitch for game two against the Voyagers is slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT Wednesday. As always, you can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.







