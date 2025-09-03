O'Dowd Rewrites Record Books as Mustangs Keep Rolling

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

On a record setting night, the Billings Mustangs (25-18) picked up their seventh consecutive win with a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-30) on Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

Jack O'Dowd lined a homerun just over the wall in left field in the third inning for his twenty-second dinger of the year. He broke a tie with former Mustang John Michael Faile, who hit twenty-one in 2023, for the most homeruns in Mustangs history in their short season era (1969-present). O'Dowd continues to rewrite the record books after breaking the franchise record for most RBI in a single season (1969-present) on Sunday. The lefty slugger is up to 87 RBI on the season.

The Mustangs found themselves trailing early in the game as Zachary Chamizo hit a solo shot in the first inning to give the Sky Sox an early 1-0 lead.

John McHenry responded with a big three-run bomb in the second to put the Mustangs ahead 3-1. The homer was the third for the Mustangs second baseman this year.

O'Dowd smacked his record-breaking shot in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-1.

Meanwhile, Julian Garcia (3-6) locked in on the mound after the first inning homerun. The righty allowed just the one run on two hits over seven innings as he picked up the win with his seventh quality start of the year.

Billings added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 5-1 as they took game one of the final regular season series.

The Mustangs will look to keep on winning to stay in the playoff chase. Billings sits 3.5 games behind the Missoula PaddleHeads, whose game against the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers for Tuesday was suspended and rescheduled to a doubleheader on Friday.

The six-game set between the Mustangs and Sky Sox continues on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







