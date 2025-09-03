Saturday 9/6 Fan Appreciation Day with Block Party

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

A celebration of the greatest fans on the planet - in partnership with Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68s.

Just Announced for Saturday

Legendary Oakland hip hop duo Luniz will be hosting and performing at Saturday's Fan Appreciation Block Party and game. You're going to love it - I Got 5 On It.

Block party: 2pm

First pitch: 4:35pm

One ticket gets you into the party and the game. There will be food and drink specials, music, and more. Come prepared to have a good time.

And the first 200 fans through the gates will receive, in person, an actual Scrappy The Rally Possum Bobblehead, which is presented by our friends at Last Dive Bar. Note that supplies are very limited - first come, first served.

Saturday games also have our Pioneer League Home Run Derby, which is more than a hoot-and-a-half to enjoy.

