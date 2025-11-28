Holiday Gift Pack Now Available with 12-Ticket Flex Pack

It's that time of year again. The time when you gift a 12-ticket Flex Pack, a Ballers hat, and a really neat card and envelope to someone you love. And that person might just be yourself.

Starting now, our Holiday Gift Pack is available for purchase. We'll stop selling them when they run out (we have 175 of them) or when December 9th, 2025 ends, whichever comes first.

Not only does this Holiday Gift Pack make a great in-person gift, it also comes with other benefits:

A 12-Ticket Flex Pack, good for any 2026 regular season home games at Raimondi Park. Choose which section you want.

A green Oaklandish "Dad" hat -- which has great sizing flexibility. We know of one household where these Dad hats fit and look stylish on children and Size 8 heads. It is not a "snapback" -- so the material can scrunch small but also allow for large size settings.

A funny mad-lib style holiday card and envelope. We wanted to class this place up with a quality card.

Free shipping to the continental USA.

Save over 15% off the regular price of purchasing the tickets, hat, and shipping separately.

The recipient gets early access to redeem for seats before they go on sale to the general public.

And more

This holiday season, give the gift of Championship Baseball by giving the Oakland Ballers Holiday Gift Pack.







