Ballers Bulletin: November

Ballers Fam,

As we reach the final months of 2025 and the holiday season, we want to express how incredibly thankful we are to have you in our lives. Since the launch of the team, you've given us a real sense of community belonging and it manifests itself in a magical way at Raimondi Park when we come together.

From the perfectly timed Goose flyover on Opening Day, to the historic 73-win season, to the three straight wins with everything on the line in the PBL Championship, to the Championship Rally, Parade and Party at Prescott Market, we've shared a lot of unforgettable moments together this year.

All of that is a long way of saying that we are thankful for you, Ballers fam. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for buying tickets and showing up. Thank you for joining us on this journey. We promise we will do everything in our power to keep delivering a championship-caliber organization to you and we're just getting started.

New Local Players

Along those lines, identifying and signing top local talent is one key component to winning.

We want to introduce you to 3 recently signed Oakland Ballers, all from the Bay Area. Grant Manning a RHP with some serious heat from Dublin, Jeter Ybarra is a big first baseman and outfielder from San Jose, and former Ogden Raptor Damian Stone is an outfielder that hit .382 last season and hails from Fremont.

We've also re-signed local 2025 favorites Esai Santos (Berkeley) and Gabe Tanner (Danville).

If you're looking to learn more about our players and 2026 roster, Assistant GM Tyler Petersen and VP of Communications and Fan Entertainment Casey Pratt are doing a weekly livestream on YouTube and X where they break it all down and answer live fan questions.

B's Biz LIVE

If you're more into the business of the game and how a professional baseball franchise is built from the ground up, Co-Founders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel are also doing a weekly livestream where they do a deep dive into different aspects of what it takes to build and run the Ballers.

Topics so far:

Paul and Bryan before they built the B's (with Special Guest Chelsea Peretti)

Creating a Championship Culture

The Launch Day

Choosing Raimondi Park

2026 Flex Packs Have Arrived

Eager to return to your Raimondi Park happy place? Looking to save some cash? Good news. New and improved Flex Packs for 2026 are here and available now.

- 24% off for 24-packs

- Early access to redeem for Opening Day

- Giftable

- Better Process than Last Year

You can secure a 24 pack now with tickets as low as $16 per game.

FREE Community Movie Nights

Town Flicks is a hit. Our free community movie night series in partnership with Cal State East Bay and Pixar Animation Studios debuted with a sold-out screening of Coco earlier this month. FREE tickets are available now for our 11/29 showing of Inside Out and we've bumped up the capacity to accomodate more fans.

Bring a blanket, beach chair, and your family and friends to Raimondi Park for a fun night in the outfield or ballpark seats. The movie starts at 6:30pm.

And since it's the holiday season, we will also be hosting a Toy Drive at this event. Bring unwrapped toys to the ballpark for this free community movie night and we'll deliver them to the OakLuv Foundation.







