Flex Packs Now Available for 2026

Published on November 12, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

We're excited to announce the availability of Flex Packs for the 2026 regular season.

Cost: Lower cost than buying individual tickets. Average savings of 24% off for 24-packs. Pricing subject to change.

Early Access: Early access to redeem for opening day and single-game tickets, before they go on sale to the general public.

Game Choice: Flex Packs allow you to redeem your tickets in any configuration you desire. For example, buy a 24-pack and redeem them for one game at a time, or use all of them on one game. Flex Packs are your solution for maximum fan flexibility. Buy a 24-pack and use it in any configuration you want: 1 ticket to 24 different games, or 2 tickets to 12 games, or 3 tickets to 8 games, or any combo that adds up to 24 tickets.

Giftable: You can gift the whole pack (but not partial packs) -- a great gift for the holidays.

Better Process than Last Year: This year's redemption process is much simpler, with no promo codes, no decisions about what ticket-type to redeem for, etc. It'll feel like shopping for tickets, but you'll see zero-dollar tickets when you're logged in. The key will simply be: make sure you're logged in.

What is a Flex Pack?

A Flex Pack lets the purchaser (or whoever you gift/transfer the Pack to) redeem for tickets to any 2026 regular season home game. It lets you lock in a discounted price by buying in volume, and then have the flexibility to choose which games you want to go to later. You could use them all up on seats to Opening Day, or you could redeem every week for a few seats to each homestand. It's totally up to you. Once you redeem for a specific game, you can transfer those specific game tickets to others via email.

There are restrictions on how Flex Packs are used -- many of them are new and different than last season. For more information visit our ticketing page.

Some highlights of restrictions:

Only good for 2026 regular-season home games at Raimondi Park.

Cannot be used for post-season games (i.e. playoffs, etc).

Flex Packs do not roll over. Use them for 2026 regular season, or lose them.

You cannot redeem until the redemption period begins, we anticipate that happening sometime in March 2026.

NEW: You can only gift/transfer an entire pack -- not individual flex tickets.

NEW: You cannot gift/transfer packs after Feb 1, 2026.

NEW: You can only redeem for 4 tickets at a time. Need more for a game? Make an additional redemption order.

NEW: There will not be a webpage to check your balance. But we're working on a system to email you your balance everytime you use your pack.







