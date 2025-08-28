Calnon Spins Gem as Mustangs Take First Two Games from Raptors

Billings Mustangs News Release







Cole Calnon followed in the steps of Julian Garcia from a night before and shut down a high-powered offense in a 6-3 win for the Billings Mustangs (20-18) over the Ogden Raptors (21-17) on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Calnon and Raptors starter Chase Chatman were locked into a pitchers' duel early as the game remained scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Mustangs scored first with the help of somea miscues by the Raptors. After Cameron Bowen reached on an error to lead off the inning, he stole second and advanced to third with one out on a bunt single by A.J. Shaver. Bowen then scored on an errant pickoff attempt to first by Chatman to break the scoreless tie.

Billings added two big insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-run single by Jack O'Dowd, which came in handy just half an inning later.

Ogden got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to bring the score back within one.

Cole Calnon, one night after Julian Garcia tossed eight innings for a quality start, had a quality appearance of his own with 7.2 innings of two run ball.

O'Dowd came through for the Mustangs again in the bottom of the eighth with a bases clearing, three-run double to make it 6-2 Mustangs.

In the ninth, the Raptors scored a run and even brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Garrett Ouellette closed the door by inducing a popout from Elliot Good to end the game.

The Mustangs will look for a three-game sweep of the Raptors on Thursday night as the two teams conclude their season series. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







