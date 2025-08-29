Thrilling Final Home Series this Week

Published on August 28, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

GREAT FALLS, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers are excited to announce a fun promotional schedule for their final home series against the Glacier Range Riders.

Tuesday, August 26: Marsh McLennan Agency Night and We Win, You Win presented by Dairy Queen

Tuesday is Marsh McLennan Agency Night and the final We Win, You Win night presented by Dairy Queen this season. If the Voyagers beat the Range Riders, fans in attendance will receive a coupon for a free small sundae at any local Dairy Queen location.

Wednesday, August 27: Member Discount Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield and Great Falls College MSU Night

There are only a couple chances left to cheer on the Voyagers this season, and we want to make it easy on you to get to the ballpark. That's why we're offering discounted tickets to Blue Cross Blue Shield members on Wednesday. Head to the box office with your member cards to receive your discount! It's also Great Falls College MSU Night! We'll be playing as the River Otters one last time in 2025 and the first fans into the ballpark will receive a Great Falls College River Otters shirt!

Thursday, August 28: Pint Glass Giveaway presented by TC Glass and Thirsty Thursday presented by the Sip 'N Dip

The final home game of the regular season is already here! Head to the ballpark one last time in 2025 to cheer on the Voyagers as they battle the Glacier Range Riders. Fans in attendance will receive a free pint glass courtesy of TC Glass! It's also the final thirsty Thursday of the season. Come grab some discounted beer courtesy of our friends at the Sip N Dip Lounge, and support the Voyagers as they wrap up their home slate in 2025.

First pitch is set for 7pm Tuesday-Saturday, and 11:30am on Sunday. Gates open at 6pm Tuesday-Saturday, and at 11am on Sunday.







