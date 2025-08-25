Series Split as Vibes Take Finale

Published on August 24, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT - The Raptors couldn't overcome an early deficit Sunday afternoon, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes used timely hitting and late insurance runs to claim a 10-5, series-splitting victory at Lindquist Field.

Rocky Mountain jumped ahead quickly, plating four runs in the second inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Carter Booth and Sam Linscott and a heads-up swipe of home by Kellum Clark. Elliot Good gave Ogden a spark in the fourth with a solo shot, but the Vibes answered in the fifth on Clark's two-run shot to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Raptors battled back in the sixth, loading the bases and cutting the deficit in half. Carson Tucker drew a bases-loaded walk, and Bradley Pelle provided the Raptors' most productive swing, singling through the middle to bring home two runs, trimming the margin to 6-4.

Garrett Kueber's eighth-inning solo homer pushed Rocky Mountain's lead back to three, and after True Fontenot's sacrifice fly made it 7-5. The Vibes pulled away in the ninth with three runs on extra-base knocks from Clark and Dane Tofteland.

Damian Stone reached base three times with two hits and a walk, while Good, Pelle, and Fontenot each drove in a run for Ogden. Jose Moreno took the loss despite five innings of work, while Nick Powers earned his seventh win for Rocky Mountain.

The Raptors now turn their attention to their next opponents on the road, facing off with the Billings Mustangs for a three-game set before heading to Idaho Falls for their final three road contests of the year.

Tuesday, September 2, the Raptors kick off their final homestand, where fans can look forward to Ogden Gunners Cap Giveaway Night, sponsored by PACS, plus it's Bank of Utah Bank Night at the ballpark.







