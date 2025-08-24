Mustangs Clinch Season Series Over Voyagers with Tight Win

Published on August 24, 2025

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (18-17) held on to a 3-2 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers (14-21) on Saturday night at Voyagers Stadium to clinch the season series over their in-state foes.

The Mustangs struck first with a run the third inning that came home after back to back wild pitches allowed Efrain Manzo to come in and score.

Billings then added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-0 lead as one run came home on a throwing error by catcher Yadi Hernandez and the other on an RBI single by John McHenry.

Great Falls answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to bring it back to a one-run game and that would hold for the remainder of the contest.

The Voyagers had chances including having the bases loaded with nobody out in the first and bases juiced with one away in the eighth, but came up empty handed both times.

Jaden Harris (1-1) picked up the win with five strong innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Ritter Steinmann followed with three shutout innings out of the pen and Garrett Ouellette notched his fifth save with a scoreless ninth.

After the game, the Mustangs also took the Homerun Derby over the Voyagers. Cooper Vest defeated Briley Knight in the first head-to-head round and after Xavier Casserilla and Kyle Schmack tied in their initial two minutes, the Mustangs slugger claimed the tiebreaker.

That set up another tiebreaker between Vest and Casserilla to determine which team would win the Derby night. Each player had three swings per round, but still remained tied after six swings apiece. In the third round of the Last Blast Swing-off, Casserilla finally secured the 1-0 win to give the Mustangs the sweep of the game and the derby.

The Mustangs and Voyagers will meet for the final time in the 2025 regular season on Sunday at Voyagers Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 AM MT.







