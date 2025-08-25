Chukars Salvage Series Spit in 5-3 Win Sunday over Missoula

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads looked primed to set up a rally in the bottom of the 9th inning opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Field. Trailing by a pair, the PaddleHeads loaded the bases with each of the first 3 hitters finding the base paths. Unfortunately for Missoula, a trend from earlier in the contest sealed their fate in the end.

Shane Spencer pitched out of the bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 9th recording 3 consecutive outs with men at every base. This preserved a 5-3 victory for the Chukars to claim a split of the 6-game slate. Missoula had their chances offensively, stranding at least 2 runners on the bases in each of the final 3 innings of the ballgame. In total, the PaddleHeads stranded 17 runners on the bases throughout the contest. Missoula will now look ahead to their final 3 home games of the regular season that await next week at Allegiance Field.

The PaddleHeads offense jumped out of the gates quickly in the bottom of the 1st bringing all 9 batters to the plate to kick things off. Mike Rosario put Missoula in the lead initially in the push hitting a long home run to right center field to make the score 2-0. Jeremy PiÄ...tkiewicz also drew a bases loaded walk in the frame to expand the lead further. Rosario finished 3-for-5 in the contest while Piatkiewicz was 1-for-3. This also resembled Missoula's last gasp offensively throughout the contest with Chukars pitching holding the line from there.

A clutch swing in the top of the 3rd inning leveled things up for the Chuks'. After escaping a bases loaded jam in the 1st inning, the PaddleHeads looked to do the same with 2 runners on the bases a few innings later. Designated hitter Johnny Pappas made sure that was not in the cards, hitting a 3-run blast to right to knot things up at 3 runs apiece. Pappas finished 1-for-3 in the contest.

Nathan Hemerlin kept the PaddleHeads offense at bay in his outing through 6 innings to earn the win on the mound. The California Baptist product did not allow more damage after the 1st earning the win on the mound for his efforts. The Chukars also pushed runs across in the 6th to take their first lead.

A pair of unearned runs crossed the plate in the top of the 6th allowing Idaho Falls to take the lead for the first time. Tyler Wyatt scored the lead run initially racing to the plate all the way from 1st after an error on the infield. Garret Ostrander also recorded an RBI single in the frame to give the Chukars a 2 run advantage. Both bullpens then kept things quiet from that point on.

Noah Owen and Zach Lampton pitched well out of the PaddleHeads pen down the stretch to ensure things remained tight. Owen did well to pitch out of an inherited jam initially when entering the game in the 7th inning. Owen escaped a bases loaded jam doing so to avoid trouble. The right hander tossed 1 '..." innings scoreless, striking out a pair.

Lampton then punched out 4 batters in 1 '..." innings of work to send the game to the bottom of the 9th. The southpaw has racked up 76 strikeouts out of the pen this season for the PaddleHeads in 46 innings or work while holding a 2.93 ERA.

Spencer managed to evade trouble in the bottom of the 9th stranding the bases loaded in a 2 run contest. This was Spencer's first save of the season on the hill for an arm typically thought of as a starting pitcher. Robert Hughes also tossed 1 '..." innings of scoreless baseball in the late innings for Idaho Falls as the Chukars held Missoula off the board to preserve the victory.

The PaddleHeads (59-25) will turn their attention to their final opponent on the home schedule on Tuesday night after a night away. Doing so, Missoula will play host to the Grand Junction Jackalopes (36-48) for the first time this season. This will be the first time these franchises have met since the 2022 Pioneer League Championship Series. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday night. Head to Allegiance Field to be a part of late season baseball or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







