The Streak Now Streaming

Published on November 17, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

The beloved documentary "The Streak" which follows former Trappers players down the path to The Baseball Hall of Fame is now availble to stream at home!

Join team President Dave Baggott, who appears in the film, as you relive the exciting moments of a winning streak that could potentially be the longest ever. Streaming now on Amazon Prime and Apple Tv you can watch it all winter long until baseball returns to Lindquist Field in Spring.

For more informaiton visit the offical website for "The Streak" at https://www.thestreakmovie.com/







