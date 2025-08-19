Boise Hawks at Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers Series Recap

Published on August 19, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

MARYSVILLE, CA - Ethan Crawford hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth in Sunday's 6-5 win, and helped the Boise Hawks avoid a six-game sweep at the hands of the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

In what was a challenging series against a desperate opponent that had lost 13 consecutive games coming in, Boise got the defending league champions' best shot.

Still, the Hawks were able to find a way to compete. Jacob Hughes recorded five strikeouts and start on Wednesday.

Outfielder Max Jung-Goldberg and third baseman Taylor Darden continued to do what they do with the bats even in the losses, finishing with strong offensive series.

It was the Ethan show throughout the weekend, however. Catcher Ethan Crawford homered back-to-back days, and second baseman Ethan Underwood carried a huge load in Sunday's win, driving in three runs.

FINAL SCORES

Tuesday, August 12 - Boise 7, Yuba-Sutter 8

Wednesday, August 13 - Boise 1, Yuba-Sutter 6

Thursday, August 14 - Boise 4, Yuba-Sutter 14

Friday, August 15 - Boise 2, Yuba-Sutter 8

Saturday, August 16 - Boise 2, Yuba-Sutter 16

Sunday, August 17 - Boise 6, Yuba-Sutter 5

The Hawks continue their California road trip and challenge the league's best team, the Oakland Ballers starting Tuesday, August 19. First pitch it scheduled for 7:35PM Mountain Time.







