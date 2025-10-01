Championship Celebration Parade and Party October 5th

Join us at City Hall, then Raimondi Park and Prescott Market for a press conference, parade, and party on Sunday October 5th

What: Championship Parade and Ballers Celebration

When: Sunday Oct 5th, 2025

Events:

1p Rally @ City Hall

2p Championship Parade @ Raimondi Park

230 - 8p Ballers Celebration @ Prescott Market

Oakland Championship Parade + Ballers Celebration

Come cheer on the first baseball champions in Oakland in 36 years as the Oakland Ballers players, front office, and partners parade around historic Raimondi Park. Keep the celebration going all afternoon long at Prescott Market - with plenty of food, drinks, local vendors, music and entertainment, and surprise guests. This will be a celebration not just of the Ballers, but of our entire community. We build together. We win together.

We want to share the gameplan for the Oakland Ballers championship celebration on Sunday October 5. There's been some shifting details circling around, and we're here to clarify everything about what's happening and when.

Here's the rundown.

1pm - Rally at City Hall in Oakland

Confirmed speakers include Mayor Barbara Lee, Councilmember Carroll Fife, Ballers co-founders Bryan Carmel and Paul Freedman, Manager Aaron Miles, Assistant Coach James Harris, and Ballers catcher Tyler Lozano.

Keep in mind that there is NOT a parade from City Hall to Raimondi Park. City Hall is 1.5 miles from Raimondi Park, and if you are interested in attending this rally before the parade, be sure you have a plan to get to Raimondi on your own. If you do plan to attend the rally and are driving, you might want to park near City Hall and then either walk, bus, bike or ride-share to Raimondi where parking will be extremely limited. Note that there will be not be a bike valet available at Raimondi. We estimate the rally will be done by 130pm, giving us a chance to get over to Raimondi for the parade.

2pm - Championship Parade around Raimondi Park

The parade starts at 2p. It will feature Ballers players, coaches, front office members, some sponsors, special guests, the Oakland 68s drum crew, and of course Scrappy The Rally Possum.

We have closed the roads immediately surrounding Raimondi Park, as noted in the graphic below. We hope you will come, grab a spot along the parade route, and cheer on the 2025 Pioneer League Champions.

The Parade will continue around the park from 2p to 245p. After that, everyone will head over to Prescott Market for the Ballers Championship Celebration Party.

230p - 830p Championship Celebration At Prescott Market

After the parade, folks should walk over to Prescott Market for a celebration for the ages. There will be plenty of food, drinks, local vendors, music and entertainment, and surprise guests. We'll have performances by Ballers co-owner and Oakland rapper JWalt, Richmond rapper Fijiana, Oakland Jazz Funk Project, and DJ Black Woman. We'll also hear from Ballers players, coaches, and more. The party will continue until the Market closes.

Parking and Transportation

Raimondi Park is located between 18th and 20th streets, between Wood St and Campbell St. Prescott Market is on 18th Street between Campbell St and Peralta St.

We recommend taking public transportation to Raimondi Park and Prescott Market. With road closures around the ballpark, parking will be extremely limited.

NONE OF THE BALLERS PARKING LOTS WILL BE OPEN.

With none of the Ballers parking lots open, please plan accordingly.







