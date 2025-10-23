Ballers Bulletin: October

Published on October 23, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







We still see that championship glow on you. Don't worry, we're still beaming, too.

The historic 73-win season, the win-or-go-home 3 straight wins in the Championship Round in Oakland, the Rally at City Hall, the Parade, the Party at Prescott Market, you deserved all of it and we are so proud of being able to deliver.

So what's next?

We're in the lab maniacally devising our plan to run it back in 2026. But first, Championship Bling! Oakland Ballers season ticket holders will be the first to get these rings. Go grab your season tix now so that you can keep your favorite seat next season.







Pioneer League Stories from October 23, 2025

Ballers Bulletin: October - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.