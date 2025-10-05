Oakland Ballers Season Tickets for 2026 Now Available

Published on October 5, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Season Tickets are now available for the 2026 Regular Season. Right now, enjoy our early pricing for season tickets -- a 33% discount off of regular ticket price. (Pricing subject to change)

Your Season Ticket is good for access to all regular-season home games for the 2026 Oakland Ballers regular season at Raimondi Park.

Championship Replica Ring -- all Season Ticket purchasers will receive one replica Championship Ring per ballpark season ticket purchased.

Playoff Seat Selection: Option to purchase your Same Seat for Playoffs

Playoff Tickets Early Access

2027 Seat Selection: Option to renew for 2027 with same seat

Event: Spring Training Preview at Raimondi Park

Event: Mid-Season event with owners and GM

Opening Day Additional Tickets Early Access

Discounts on Additional Tickets for Regular Season (10% off)

10% off certain food and beverage offers in ballpark. Exclusions and conditions apply (will not include food-trucks, and will have other exclusions)

Stack/Skip up to 10 games during the season. Process: just like 2025, you'll email us at least 2 weeks before a game you want to skip/stack, and let us know which game(s) you want to skip, and where you

want to use them.

Transfers: transfer individual game tickets from your season ticket out to friends/family through our self-service ticket-transfer system -- there is no limit -- you can transfer every individual game ticket out to different people if you desire.

Plans

Are you interested in a payment plan? Email us at tickets@oaklandballers.com and let us know what specific section and seats you want, and if you want parking, too, and which lot -- all the info we'd need to create an order for you, and request a pay-over-time plan. We'll grab your seats and then send you more info about how pay-over-time works. We're currently using Affirm as the pay-over-time payment provider. We've already had some 2025 Renewals use this feature and they've provided positive feedback about the experience.

Pricing

There are 48 games in the regular season. Today's season-ticket pricing starts from under $15 per game for GA and goes up to just under $33 per game for Premium Reserved Section A, with price-points in between for Bleacher Reserved. Curt Flood Parking lot season-passes are $7.15 per game. All of the prices you'll see today reflect a 33% discount off full price individual tickets. Note: Pricing is subject to change.

Availability

Don't see seats in the area you want? Dead-set on Section A or Section B, but don't see any seats available? Email us with your ideal seats at tickets@oaklandballers.com, mention your name in the subject line, and ask us if there's anything else nearby. We might be able to find additional options for you.

Note that not all seats are going to be made available for Season Tickets -- we are holding back a lot of our inventory to make sure people who just want to go to individual games can also enjoy every section of the ballpark. So don't despair and think that an entire section is permanently sold out for all games.

*Please note: pricing is subject to change. Pricing noted here is accurate at time of posting (Oct 3, 2025).







