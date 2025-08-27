Early Explosion of Runs Leads to Series Opening Win over Raptors

Taking on one of the top scoring offenses in the league, the Billings Mustangs (19-18) were the ones with the run support on Tuesday night in a 12-3 win over the Ogden Raptors (21-16) at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning, capped by a two-run homer by Xavier Casserilla to take an early 5-0 lead.

They did not stop there as four more runs came for Billings in the second and another in the four to open up a 10-0 advantage before the Raptors got there first hit.

Julian Garcia held down the potent Raptors offense by keeping them hitless until the fifth. The right hander finished with eight innings, allowing just three runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and one walk in a quality start.

The Mustangs held the Raptors to their lowest run total since July 16, when they fell 4-3 in Idaho Falls.

Billings will look to continue their homestand with another win when they take on Ogden in game two on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT. The Mustangs will be wearing their Warrior Wishes Jerseys for the final time this season and will hold a silent auction for the jerseys during the game.







