Ogden Raptors Announce Arden Louchheim to Join the Team's Game Broadcast Crew

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball Team announced today the hiring of Arden Louchheim to their Game Broadcast Team. Arden is currently a student at the University of Nebraska where she handles Play by Play duties for both Cornhusker Men's and Women's sports. She will be joining Raptors Broadcaster Ellis Beacom in the booth all season long.

"I am so pleased to have Arden join our Broadcast Team. Her pedigree is such that I assume she was born holding a microphone", says Raptors Owner Dave Baggott. "When her dad called and asked me if I knew of any teams hiring, I said send me a demo reel. I knew within 30 seconds that I needed to be selfish and keep Arden for ourselves. She will be a Major Sports Team Broadcaster very soon as she is that good", says Baggott.

Arden will split on air game broadcast duties which will also include pre-game and post-game interviews and stats preparation.

The Raptors 33rd season begin May 19th in Boise, Idaho with the Home Opener scheduled for May 26th against the Missoula Paddleheads.

The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball Team are a member of the Pioneer Baseball League a Major League "Partner League". The Raptors are the largest grossing in terms of attendance, north of Salt Lake County. Prior to becoming a member of a Partner League, the Raptors spent 7 years as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and 18 years as an affiliate of the L.A. Dodgers.







Pioneer League Stories from April 9, 2026

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