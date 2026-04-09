Missoula Paddleheads Pick up Former Oakland A's Pitcher

Published on April 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads have announced the acquisition of Tom Reisinger, a former pitcher for the Oakland A's, who joins the team ahead of its 2026 season.

After a strong college career playing for the East Stroudsburg Warriors, Reisinger was drafted by the A's in 2023. He quickly advanced through the A's minor league system, reaching the High-A level by 2025 and transitioning into a relief role while accumulating over 100 professional innings.

When he became available earlier this year, the Paddleheads wasted no time in pursuing him.

"We're very excited to get Tom on the pitching stand this season," said team manager Michael Schlact.

"He brings a really good arsenal of pitches and several years of experience with the Oakland A's organization."

Schlact continued, "I've enjoyed getting to know him and I have a feeling he's going to help us both on the field and in the clubhouse. We're excited to get going and see what he can do.

Spring training for the Missoula Paddleheads begins in May, and the first home game of the season will take place on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tickets for all home games are now available at the Paddleheads' website.







Pioneer League Stories from April 9, 2026

Missoula Paddleheads Pick up Former Oakland A's Pitcher - Missoula PaddleHeads

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